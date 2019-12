Funeral service for Mr. Stanford Allen, Jr. of Onley, VA will be held on Saturday at 12 noon at

St. Luke’s AME Church, Daughtery, VA.

A public viewing will be held on Friday from 6 until 8 PM at the Smith & Scott Funeral Home, Accomac, Va. Pastor Herbert Gibbs will be officiating. Interment will be private. Services are being provided by the Smith & Scott Funeral Home, Accomac, VA.