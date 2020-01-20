Sara Nervilla Boggs, of Onancock, VA, passed away Sunday, January 19, 2020 at the age of 98. Born August 16, 1921 at the family home in Finney’s Wharf, Onancock, she was a daughter of the late Thomas Littleton Boggs and Annie Sue Reaston Boggs.

Following high school, Sara enrolled at Mary Washington College. After two years at MWC, she relocated to Norfolk, VA to pursue a career with the FBI. Sara worked for the FBI for 36 years, retiring as the head of administration for Virginia’s Eastern District. Sara was raised in a Christian home, whose heritage is linked to the father of American Presbyterianism, Francis Makemie, as descendants of his nephew, William Boggs. She and her family attended Andrew’s Chapel United Methodist Church, and she later became a member of Market Street United Methodist Church. Over the last 24 years, Sara made her home at the Hermitage on the Eastern Shore, now Commonwealth Senior Living, where she kept busy running the café and playing cards and was well known for her late-night jigsaw puzzle creations. Sara defied the odds for women in her ‘day’ with her decision to attend college, and especially, in her professional accomplishments. She remained strong willed and independent throughout her life, and undoubtedly left her mark on the world.

Survivors include her sister, Sue Boggs Mason and husband Norman of Finney’s Wharf; brother, Edward Lee Boggs and wife Marianne of Minnesota; and ten nieces and nephews, and their families. In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by a sister, Edna Boggs Daley; brother, Ralph Thomas Boggs; infant brother, Joseph Littleton Boggs; and two nieces.

The family will gather for a private burial at the Onancock Cemetery on Saturday, January 25, 2020 followed by a 2:00 p.m. memorial service at Commonwealth Senior Living, with The Revered Robert Fletcher officiating.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Francis Makemie Presbyterian Church, P.O. Box 680, Accomac, VA 23301.

