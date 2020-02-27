Funeral services for Roneshea Stanley of Wilmington, DE will be held on Saturday at 1:30 PM at the Bennie Smith Life Celebration Center, Salisbury, MD. A public viewing will be held two hours prior to the service at the Church. Interment will be private. Services are being provided by Bennie Smith Funeral Home, Salisbury, MD.
