Funeral service for Norman Lee Bailey, Sr. will be conducted from the John O. Morris Funeral Chapel, Saturday, January 11, 2020 at 12:00 PM with Pastor Ralph Harmon officiating. Interment will be in the Shorter’s Chapel A.M.E. Church, Trehernville, Virginia.

Family and friends may call at the John O. Morris Funeral Home, Nassawadox Friday evening 4-6 PM.