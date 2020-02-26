Funeral services for Mrs. Vera Taylor Bruton of Onancock will be conducted from the chapel of the Williams-Onancock Funeral Home on Sunday afternoon at 2, with Dr. David Denny and Pastor Don McCoy officiating. Interment will follow at the Edgehill Cemetery. There will be a visitation at the funeral home one hour prior to the funeral service.

Flowers will be accepted, or memorial donations may be made to American Bible Society, P.O. Box 96812, Washington, D.C. 20090-6812, or Drummondtown Baptist Church, P.O. Box 282, Accomac, VA 23301.

