Graveside service for Mrs. Peggy Ann Boggs, of Accomac, Va., will be held Saturday at 2:00 PM at Household of Ruth Cemetery, Accomac, Va., with Brother Samuel Boggs officiating.

Private viewing for family at Williams and Wharton Funeral Home, Accomac, Va. from 4:00 PM to 5:00 PM.

Arrangements by Williams and Wharton Funeral Home, Accomac, Va.