Mrs. Joann Northam Johnson, 90, wife of the late Martin Eugene Johnson and a resident of Onancock, VA, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, February 12, 2020 at Commonwealth Senior Living (formerly Hermitage on the Eastern Shore). Born August 14, 1929 in Hopeton, VA, she was the daughter of the late Samuel L. Northam and Savilla Mason Northam.

Joann graduated from Parksley High School, class of 1946. Throughout her life she remained devoted to her faith and Christian values and was a longtime member of Market Street United Methodist Church. Joann actively volunteered and participated in church events and activities and was a member of the Dennis Ayres Circle of the United Methodist Women and the New Force Sunday School class. She was also a member of the Order of the Eastern Star, Temperanceville Chapter No. 88 and Onancock Chapter No. 82, where she served five terms as Worthy Matron. Joann was a loving mother and nanny and will be greatly missed by her adoring family.

She is survived by her daughter, Mary Jean Johnson Massey and husband Michael and son, Lee Eugene Johnson and wife Phyllis, all of Onancock; grandchildren, Melanie Jean Massey Bramlett and husband Chad of Fayetteville, AR, Meredith Jeannette Massey of Prairie Grove, AR, and Matthew Lee Johnson and wife Jenney of Greensboro, NC; and great-granddaughters, Adelyn and Quinn Bramlett.

The family will greet friends at Commonwealth Senior Living on Monday, February 17, 2020 at 1:30 p.m., followed by a 2:00 p.m. memorial service, with The Reverends J. Barton Weakley and Robert Fletcher officiating. Private interment will be held at the Fairview Lawn Cemetery prior to the service.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Market Street United Methodist Church, 75 Market Street, Onancock, VA 23417.

