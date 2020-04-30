A private funeral service for Mrs Dorothy Collins of Bowie, Md., will be held Saturday at 11 AM at the Smith and Scott Funral Home, Exmore, Va. A family viewing will be held one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. Rev. George Holmes will be the Eulogist. There will be no public viewing. Interment will be at Union Baptist Church Cemetery, Eastville, Va. Services are being provided by the Smith and Scott Funeral Home, Exmore, Va.