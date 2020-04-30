A private funeral service for Mrs Dorothy Collins of Bowie, Md., will be held Saturday at 11 AM at the Smith and Scott Funral Home, Exmore, Va. A family viewing will be held one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. Rev. George Holmes will be the Eulogist. There will be no public viewing. Interment will be at Union Baptist Church Cemetery, Eastville, Va. Services are being provided by the Smith and Scott Funeral Home, Exmore, Va.
Related Posts
Mr. Donald Daniel Dragan of Onancock
January 8, 2020
Mary Etta Bishop
December 1, 2017
Rebecca Jones
November 24, 2017
Mrs. Gertrude Maddox
February 18, 2020
Local Conditions
April 30, 2020, 1:39 pm
Cloudy
66°F
66°F
22 mph
real feel: 63°F
current pressure: 30 in
humidity: 75%
wind speed: 22 mph SSE
wind gusts: 38 mph
UV-Index: 2
sunrise: 6:08 am
sunset: 7:53 pm
2 hours ago
Not eligible for traditional financial aid ? Are you a displaced worker ? ESCC may be able to help with WIOA funding available for training. ... See MoreSee Less
WIOA Funding Available for Training | Eastern Shore Community CollegeWIOA has funding available for training for those who did not qualify for traditional financial aid. The money is distributed from the three funding categories:· Youth (18-24 years old)· Adults· Di...