Funeral service for Mrs. Coral Austin of Salisbury, MD will be held Saturday 12:00 Noon at Love Faith Deliverance Holiness Church, Bear Town Road, Mappsville, VA with Pastor Norman Bailey officiating. Family and friends may call Friday 5:00 PM until 7:00 PM at Love Faith Deliverance Holiness Church, Mappsville, VA. Burial will be in Metropolitan U.M. Church Cemetery, Bayside Onancock, VA. Arrangements by Williams & Wharton Funeral Home, Accomac, Va.
