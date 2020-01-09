Funeral service for Mrs. Coral Austin of Salisbury, MD will be held Saturday 12:00 Noon at Love Faith Deliverance Holiness Church, Bear Town Road, Mappsville, VA with Pastor Norman Bailey officiating. Family and friends may call Friday 5:00 PM until 7:00 PM at Love Faith Deliverance Holiness Church, Mappsville, VA. Burial will be in Metropolitan U.M. Church Cemetery, Bayside Onancock, VA. Arrangements by Williams & Wharton Funeral Home, Accomac, Va.