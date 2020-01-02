Funeral services for Mrs. Cheryl Harmon of Delmar, Md., will be held Saturday at 1 PM at the Bennie Smith Life Celebration Center, Salisbury, Md. A public viewing will be held Friday from 6 til 8 PM at the Center. Interment will be at St. Stephens Cemetery, Delmar, Del. Services are being provided by Bennie Smith Funeral Home, Pocomoke City, Md.
Related Posts
Annabelle Belote Bailey
December 18, 2017
Oliphian A. Hall
February 22, 2018
Brianna Jade Merritt of Chincoteague Island
October 8, 2019
Bishop Clarence Cornish
December 1, 2017
Local Conditions
January 2, 2020, 8:33 pm
Cloudy
50°F
50°F
9 mph
real feel: 45°F
current pressure: 30 in
humidity: 57%
wind speed: 9 mph SSW
wind gusts: 11 mph
UV-Index: 0
sunrise: 7:18 am
sunset: 4:56 pm