Funeral services for Mrs. Cheryl Harmon of Delmar, Md., will be held Saturday at 1 PM at the Bennie Smith Life Celebration Center, Salisbury, Md. A public viewing will be held Friday from 6 til 8 PM at the Center. Interment will be at St. Stephens Cemetery, Delmar, Del. Services are being provided by Bennie Smith Funeral Home, Pocomoke City, Md.