Mrs. Carolyn Byrd Shield, 78, walked into the open arms of her “honey,” Greydon W. Shield, on Saturday, January 22, 2020, while surrounded by her loving family. Born June 30, 1941 in Hampton, VA, she was a daughter of the late Carlton James Byrd and Virginia Lee Powell.

Carolyn was a licensed cosmetologist and owned and operated a salon in Oak Hall, VA for many years. In 1984, she gave up her sheers and began running the family business, Corbin Poultry Farms, in Parksley, VA, alongside Greydon. For more than 25 years, they operated a successful farm, raising chickens for Tyson Foods, Inc. Following retirement, Carolyn continued working as a substitute teacher for Accomack County Schools and always looked forward to days spent shaping young minds. She was a former member of the Woman’s Club of Accomack County and the Nelsonia Moose Lodge, where she was active in planning and organizing their Saturday night dinners.

A life defined by love, laughter and joy, Carolyn’s presence was a blessing to all, as she made sure family and friends were always a priority. She cherished the memories made during the many NASCAR races she and Greydon attended with Jan, Toby, Eddie, and Nancy. Christmas was the highlight of Carolyn’s year because it brought all of her favorites together – her beautiful family, sharing a wonderful meal, and of course, her perfectly decorated Christmas tree. It was no secret to everyone that Carolyn loved Greydon and her children beyond measure, but nothing compared to the joy and affection she felt for her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

She is survived by her children, Lee Ellen Young and husband Wayne of Mearsville, VA, and Stewart Shield of Mappsville; grandchildren, Matthew Young (Katie), Mariah Shield Thomas (Shawn), Stephanie Young (Nicholas Brisco), and Maranda Shield; great-grandchildren, Raegan Thornes, Ella Thomas, and Wesley Birch; adopted daughter, Estella Cruz; and numerous nieces and nephews.

A gathering of family and friends, to celebrate Carolyn’s life, will be held at the Williams-Parksley Funeral Home on Saturday, January 25, 2020 from 3:00 p.m. until 5:00 p.m.

In honor of her love for children, contributions in Carolyn’s memory may be made to the Juvenile Diabetes Research Center (JDRF), 291 Independence Blvd., Virginia Beach, VA 23462 (www.jdrf.org/donate), or to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 (www.stjude.org/donate).

Memory tributes may be shared with the family at www.williamsfuneralhomes.com.

Arrangements by the Williams-Parksley Funeral Home.

