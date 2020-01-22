Funeral services for Mrs. Beverly A. Edwards, also known as “Bev” of Parksley, will be conducted Friday at noon from First Baptist Church, Mappsville, with Rev. Fred Crawley officiating. Interment will be in the church cemetery. Family and friends may call on Thursday from 6-8 at the Cooper & Humbles Funeral Co., Accomac and on Friday at the church from 11AM until time of the service.

