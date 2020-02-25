Samuel Lee Mears, Sr., 68, passed away unexpectedly at his residence on Sunday, February 16, 2020. Born and raised in Keller, VA, he was the son of the late Woodrow Wilson Mears and Ruth Joyce Mears. He was also predeceased by his sister, Shirley Mears. Sam is survived by his loving wife, Becky W. Mears; sister, Penny Steele; stepson, Chad Morgan; two daughters, Sandra Ann and Ronna Dean; four sons, Samuel Lee, Jr., Steven Wayne, Robert and Randy Mears; and several grandchildren, nieces and nephews.

Sam was a member of both, Melfa Volunteer Fire and Rescue and Onancock Volunteer Fire Department, for many years. After working for Tammy & Johnny’s for 20 years, he ventured out and began his own contracting business before retiring and doing side jobs until his death.

To honor his wishes, no public service will be held. The family requests donations be made to Williams Funeral Home, PO Box 1, Parksley, VA 23421, to assist with final expenses.

Memory tributes may be shared with the family at www.williamsfuneralhomes.com.

