Funeral services for Mr. Maurice Bishop of Pocomoke City, Md., will be held Saturday at 12 noon at First Corinthians Holy Church, Pocomoke City, Md. A public viewing will be held on Friday from 6 til 8 PM at the Bennie Smith Funeral Home, Pocomoke City, MD. Pastor Mary Boyd will be officiating. Interment will be at Ebenezer Church Cemetery, Snow Hill, Md. Services are being provided by Bennie Smith Funeral Home, Pocomoke City, Md.
