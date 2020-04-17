A private funeral service for Mr. Kenneth Mills of Pocomoke City,Md., will be held Saturday at 11 AM at the Bennie Smith Funeral Home, Pocomoke City, MD. A private family viewing will be held one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. There will be no public viewing. Interment will be at Mt. Hope Baptist Church Cemetery, Stockton, MD. Services are being provided by Bennie Smith Funeral Home, Pocomoke, Md.
Related Posts
Kevin Thomas Clark
July 19, 2018
Lester A. Broughton
February 22, 2018
Mr. Herbert Dennis Thornes of Hopeton
January 6, 2020
Samuel L. Smith, Sr.
November 2, 2018
Local Conditions
April 17, 2020, 4:20 pm
Cloudy
54°F
54°F
13 mph
real feel: 50°F
current pressure: 30 in
humidity: 55%
wind speed: 13 mph SSE
wind gusts: 18 mph
UV-Index: 2
sunrise: 6:24 am
sunset: 7:41 pm