A private funeral service for Mr. Kenneth Mills of Pocomoke City,Md., will be held Saturday at 11 AM at the Bennie Smith Funeral Home, Pocomoke City, MD. A private family viewing will be held one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. There will be no public viewing. Interment will be at Mt. Hope Baptist Church Cemetery, Stockton, MD. Services are being provided by Bennie Smith Funeral Home, Pocomoke, Md.