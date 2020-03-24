A private service for Mr. Jack Wayne Smith, Sr., of Onley, formerly of Bloxom, will be conducted from the graveside at the Liberty Cemetery, with The Reverend Robert Smoothie officiating. In consideration of the limitations presented by the coronavirus outbreak, we encourage those who have a fond memory or story to share with the family at www.williamsfuneralhomes.com.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Broadway Baptist Church, 15341 Broadway Road, Onancock, VA 23417 or online at www.broadwaybaptistesva.com/donate.

Arrangements by the Williams-Parksley Funeral Home.

