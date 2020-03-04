Funeral services for Marie Jenkins of Salisbury, Md., will be held Saturday at 12 Noon at Wesley Temple United Methodist Church, Salisbury, Md. A public viewing will be held Friday form 6 until 8 PM at the Bennie Smith Life Celebration Center. Interment will be at Spring Hill Memory Gardens, Hebron, Md. Services are being provided by Bennie Smith Funeral Home, Salisbury, Md.
