Funeral services for Margaret Thomas of Wilmington, DE, will be held on Saturday at 11 AM at Union Baptist Church, Wilmington, DE. A public viewing will be held one hour prior to the service at the Church. Interment will be at Mt. Zion Cemetery, Marydel, MD. Services are being provided by Bennie Smith Funeral Home, Wilmington, DE.
