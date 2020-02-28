Lynn Ernest Stauffer, Sr., 93, husband of Dorothy Boole Stauffer and a resident of Melfa, VA, passed away Thursday, February 27, 2020, at Riverside Shore Memorial Hospital in Onancock, VA. A native of East Greenville, PA, he was the son of the late Ernest Stauffer and the late Leah Stahl Stauffer. He was a United States Army and Navy World War II Veteran, retired owner of Horne and Stauffer Furniture Store, an avid fisherman and traveler, having traveled to every country in Europe and watched Picasso paint. Lynn lived a full adventurous life.

In addition to his loving wife, he is survived by a son, Lynn E. Stauffer, Jr. and his wife, Carolyn Bloomer of Sarasota, FL; a daughter, Janice Recker and her husband, Rick, of Georgetown, SC; seven grandchildren, Holly, Melanie, Janene, Gary, Chris, Vicky, and Michael, Jr.; seven great grandchildren and one on the way; and one great-great grandson. He was predeceased by two sons, Michael Jeffrey Stauffer and William Gary Stauffer; and a sister, Marilyn S. Markley.

A private family only celebration of life service will be conducted Tuesday, March 3, 2020, at 11:00 AM at Doughty Funeral Home with Jeffrey Stauffer officiating. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to A.R.C. Eastern Shore, P.O. Box 626, Exmore, VA 23350.

