Harold Fletcher Ward, 87, husband of Mary Helen Miller Ward and a resident of Exmore, VA, passed away Sunday, March 15, 2020, at Sentara Norfolk General Hospital in Norfolk, VA. A native of Exmore, he was the son of the late Golden Edward Ward, Sr. and the late Lola Ashby Ward. He was retired from the United States Coast Guard and the Onancock Post Office, a graduate of Eastern Shore Community College, and a member of Epworth United Methodist Church.

In addition to his loving wife, he is survived by a son, Dennis Ward and his wife, Vicki, of Raleigh, NC; a granddaughter, Summer Rose Ward of Raleigh; and numerous nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by three brothers, Elmer Ward, Herbert Ward, Sr., and Eddie Ward.

Funeral services will be conducted Friday, March 20, 2020, at 11:00 AM, at Doughty Funeral Home with Reverend Mikang Kim officiating. Interment will follow in Belle Haven Cemetery. Flowers will be accepted or memorials may be made to Riverside Shore Cancer Center, P.O. Box 430, Onancock, VA 23417.

