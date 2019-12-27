Funeral services for Doris Polk of Eden, MD will be held on Saturday at 12 noon at Friendship UM Church, Allen, MD. A public viewing will be held two hours prior to the service. Interment will be in the Church Cemetery. Services are being provided by Bennie Smith Funeral Home, Pocomoke City, MD.
