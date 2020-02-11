Funeral services for Clara Sample of Delmar, Delaware, will be held Friday at 11 AM at the Bennie Smith Life Celebration Center, Salisbury, Md.  A public viewing will be held two hours prior to the service at the Center.  Interment will be at Green Acres Memorial Park Cemetery, West Road, Salisbury, Md.  Services are being provided by Bennie Smith Funeral Home, Salisbury, MD.