Funeral service for Mrs. Bessie James, also known as “Dee Dump” of Parksley, will be conducted on Sunday at 3PM
from Holy Trinity Baptist Church, Painter, with Rev. Willie D. Justis officiating.
Interment will be in the Shiloh Baptist Church cemetery, Painter. Family and friends may
call on Friday from 6-8 at the Cooper & Humbles Funeral Co., Accomac and on Sunday
at the church from 2PM until time of the service.
