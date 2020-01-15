A memorial service for Bernadette Gadow of Salisbury, Md., will be held Saturday at 2 PM at the Bennie Smith Funeral Home, Dover Del. Interment will be private. Services are being provided by Bennie Smith Funeral Home, Salisbury, Md.
