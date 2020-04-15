Arthur King Fisher left this transitory life on April 10, 2020. He was born in Nassawadox, Virginia on July 12, 1935, the son of the late Herman King Fisher and Arinthia (Sally) Justice Fisher.

Except for his undergraduate and graduate years at the College of William and Mary and The University of Virginia, service with the National Guard in Kentucky and Texas, and work with Scott and Stringfellow Brokerage in Norfolk, he spent his entire life on the Eastern Shore of Virginia until 2016, when he and his wife moved to Davidson, North Carolina.

As a 12th generation Eastern Shoreman, he was proud of his heritage and wrote three books about the area: “Eastern Shore Wordbook,” “Entertaining Words from the Eastern Shore,” and “Comical and Curious Tales from the Eastern Shore.” His final book, “Lincoln’s Guest,” will be published posthumously.

He began his teaching career at Onancock High School in 1959 and ended his working life in 2007, teaching English for eleven years at Broadwater Academy. He also served as Principal of Bloxom School; Acting and Assistant Superintendent of Accomack County Public Schools; and Accomack County Administrator for seven years. Of his many positions, he enjoyed classroom teaching most of all.

He and his wife Rachel enjoyed traveling including seven trips to Europe. Fisher spent much time in retirement serving his community on the Electoral Board of Accomack County, the Eastern Shore Public Library Board, the Vestry of Holy Trinity Episcopal Church, and the Society for the Preservation of Metompkin District Cemeteries. He also founded the Town of Parksley Revitalization Committee.

He attributed his long life and good health to the Alexander Technique and to the tender loving care of his wife.

Survivors include his beloved wife of 47 years, Rachel Hall Fisher; his daughter Susanna Currie Fisher Parker (Rob) of Cornelius, North Carolina; three grandchildren whom affectionately called him “Dodgy,” Stephen Anders Parker, Caroline Elizabeth Parker, and Robert Reid Parker; and brother-in-law Benny Hall, Sr. (Karen) of Jenkins Bridge, Virginia.

Private interment will be in the Fisher plot in Parksley Cemetery, and a memorial service to celebrate his life will be held at a future time.

Memorial donations in Arthur King’s name may be made to ESPL Foundation, P.O. Box 554, Accomac, VA 23301 (for building fund of new Eastern Shore Public Library), or to the Hospice & Palliative Care Lake Norman, Attn: Development, P.O. Box 470408, Charlotte, NC 28247.

