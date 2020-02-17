MISSING – A HUSKY PUPPY, BUT HE IS VERY BIG, BLACK AND WHITE. HE IS WEARING A COLLAR AND ATTACHED LEASH. HE RAN AWAY FROM HIS PARENTS AT THE GREENBUSH VET THIS AFTERNOON AROUND 4:30-5PM. PLEASE CALL 787-7746 IF YOU SEE ELIJAH.
Related Posts
Lost Cocker Spaniel
October 21, 2019
Lost Dog on Stonehouse Road
September 12, 2018
Found Labrador Puppy
August 19, 2019
Found Husky on Daughtery Road
November 28, 2018
Local Conditions
February 17, 2020, 7:54 pm
Clear
43°F
43°F
2 mph
real feel: 43°F
current pressure: 30 in
humidity: 85%
wind speed: 2 mph NE
wind gusts: 2 mph
UV-Index: 0
sunrise: 6:51 am
sunset: 5:43 pm