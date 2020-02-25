By Ted Shockley

Kimberly Wert, the Accomack County native playing college softball at the University of Missouri, has picked up where she left off last season.

Last year she distingished herself in the tough Southeastern Conference, hitting 19 homers and leading the team in runs batted in and total bases.

Playing third base, she also was one of two Missouri softballers to start all 60 games.

This year, through 17 games, Wert is hitting .292 with three homers and nine RBI while hitting cleanup. She leads the team with six doubles.

Wert had two hits in a season-opening win against Notre Damea and has hit homers in contests against South Alabama, the University of California, Davis, and the University of California, Berkeley.

Wert is the daughter of Jeremy and Bobbie Jo Wert of Melfa and a 2017 graduate of Nandua High School, where she was a three-time district player of the year.

The University of Missouri softball team is back in action this weekend in its own tournament, facing Wichita State and Nebraska.

