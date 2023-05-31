An Eastern Shore of Virginia boy joined the street gang East Side Blood Gang Villains when he was 13 years old. At 14, he opened fire on a Northampton County deputy, who was in an unmarked police car doing surveillance. The kid used a 9mm pistol with an extended magazine.

Jamarion (Khoppa) Javion S. Lafferty, now 15 years old, of Parksley, pleaded guilty in Northampton Circuit Court Tuesday in connection with the July 30, 2022 shooting in the parking lot of El Ranchito Mexican Store, in Cheriton.

Despite his young age, Lafferty was tried as an adult because of the seriousness of the crimes. A plea agreement made with Assistant Commonwealth’s Attorney Jack Thornton calls for Lafferty to be held in the Juvenile Detention Center in Norfolk until he is 21. After that, the plan is to have adult prison time hanging over his head. How much time, will be decided by Judge W. Revell Lewis III, who accepted the agreement. Sentencing was set for Aug. 14.

Lafferty told authorities he thought the Dodge Charger occupied by Lt. Lewis belonged to a rival gang member. The long-time officer was not injured. Thirty-one spent cartridges were found at the scene. Four of those came from Lafferty’s gun. There were five shooters with Lafferty. One shot right through the windshield of the stolen SUV, that was found abandoned a few hours later.

At first the officer thought they gang members were shooting at each other, Thornton said. He soon realized that wasn’t the case as his vehicle was hit twice. Thornton confirmed that a rival gang member drives a similar car.

“I’m sorry for what happened that night,” the defendant told the court. “I didn’t know that was a police officer. I want to change and do better and help my family…” When last in school, Lafferty was a 7th grader at Arcadia Middle School. He recently passed his reading SOL test and intends on “staying out of trouble” while in detention and “getting my GED” and eventually going to college. He also wants to “be a leader to my brother and sisters” by letting them known “this is not the life that they want.”

Lafferty’s mother, who is in prison, told authorities her son started hanging around with some older boys when he was 11, which she discouraged. His father-figure and siblings attended the proceeding. The father has also spent time in jail and encouraged Lafferty to “stop hanging around with the wrong crowd.”

“I’m hard headed,” Lafferty said. “I have to see it with my own eyes. I have to have something happen to me to believe it. I’ve been lied to before.”

Prosecutor Thornton is hopeful the teen was caught in time to turn his life around. Both counts of aggravated attempted first-degree murder of an officer were not prosecuted. Lafferty pleaded guilty to a lesser charge of attempted first-degree murder by a mob. He also admitted to attempted unlawful wounding, shooting at an occupied vehicle, reckless handling of a firearm, displaying a firearm, and knowingly possessing a firearm by a person under the age of 18.

Thornton said drive-by shootings in Cheriton and Hare Valley were the reason for the surveillance. In one of the incidents, there was “a death of an innocent person.” He would only say that a bullet went through a window and killed her and that it was part of a feud between rival street gangs. The case, Thornton said, “is still under investigation.”

Lafferty wore ankle and wrist cuffs and had a chain around his waist. He has a tattoo that was not visible on his arm marking him as a gang member.

When released at 21, there will be several restrictions. Lafferty would be on good behavior for 20 years, be banned from possessing a firearm, ammunition, or concealed weapons including knives or brass knuckles; be on supervised probation for five years, refrain from using illegal drugs, marijuana, and excessive alcohol, make restitution, give up his fourth amendment rights pertaining to search and seizure for five years, and maintain a job. Lafferty has never been employed.