Chincoteague, VA-January 27, 2020: Enjoy a sweet-filled adventure weekend on beautiful Chincoteague Island — Death By Chocolate is a free 2-day Valentine event held Friday, February 14th from 4-8 p.m. and Saturday, February 15th from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Players validate playing cards at participating businesses and receive a chocolate delight on this town-wide scavenger hunt. The event concludes at Chincoteague Center at 4 p.m. on February 15th with over 35 prizes in the grand prize drawing. In March, the fun is repeated as participants Search for the Shamrocks on Friday, March 13th from 4-7 p.m. and Saturday March 14th from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. This scavenger hunt ends Saturday at Island Theatre where winners will be announced. Learn more at www.chincoteaguemerchants.com. Chincoteague Island Theatre Company’s presentation of All Because of Agatha will be presented on February 7-8, 14-16 at 7:00 p.m. Visit www.chincoteagueca.org for details and ticket information. Check out the many art classes, Kitchen Gallery exhibits, Story Swap, Island Coffeehouse and more offered by Chincoteague Cultural Alliance. The Museum of Chincoteague Island resumes its winter series “Tuesday Nights at the Museum” on February 4th at 7 p.m. and will continue through March 10th. Check www.chincoteaguemuseum.com for a list of speakers and other classes or events happening this winter. Gather at the museum where Island tales are told! Chincoteague Center hosts a wide range of events and activities year-round including indoor walking in partnership with The David Landsberger Family YMCA. Visit www.thechincoteaguecenter.com to learn more. Chincoteague Island Arts Organization hosts $5 Friday Night at the Movies throughout the winter at Island Theatre. Bring your sweetheart out to “Rock the Tump” on February 15th for an evening of 60’s, 70’s, and 80’s music. Visit www.chincoteagueislandarts.com to learn more about the concert and for a list of movies, dates and times. Chincoteague Island Library hosts classes, book clubs, Tales for Tots, and so much more throughout the winter. Visit www.chincoteague.com/chincoteagueislandlibrary/Â for a complete schedule. As always, enjoy the magical wonders of nature on the trails of Chincoteague National Wildlife Refuge or strolling along the beach. Bald eagles are nesting, the wild Chincoteague ponies are out and about, Delmarva Fox Squirrels are scampering around, and waterfowl is abundant. Winter is a birders’ delight. Many of our fabulous restaurants are open year-round and are serving up generous portions of Chincoteague Salt Oysters and other coastal cuisine. Make your plans today and fall in love with Chincoteague Island!