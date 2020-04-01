Update 10:21 AM: Jonathan Richardson of the Eastern Shore Health District confirmed the VDH’s Wednesday morning report is correct, Accomack County added an additional case Tuesday, bringing the total to seven.

The Commonwealth of Virginia now has 1,484 cases of COVID-19 according to the Wednesday, April 1 update, up 234 cases from Tuesday. There were also seven new deaths reported Tuesday, bringing the total to 34.

As of today’s update, 15,344 Virginians have been tested and 208 people have been hospitalized in Virginia.

Tuesday, an erroneous positive case was reported in Accomack County, making the total 7. Wednesday’s total is still 7, ShoreDailyNews.com has reached out to the ES Health District to confirm if the 7th case reported in Accomack is still the erroneous report or if it is a new report. Northampton County is still only showing one case.

Richardson reported of the eight cases so far on the Eastern Shore, four were hospitalized and all four have been discharged.

.