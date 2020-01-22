RICHMOND, Va. – Tax season kicks off in just a matter of days in Virginia. There’s a very important change taxpayers need to know about before preparing their 2019 returns.

Starting on Monday, Jan. 27, 2020, you can begin filing your Virginia individual income tax returns. This year, due to changes in federal tax law, the Virginia standard deduction has increased – $4,500 for individuals and married couples filing separately, and $9,000 for married couples filing jointly.

“We want to make sure people know about the Virginia standard deduction change as the numbers are very different from last year’s standard deduction amounts,” said Tax Commissioner Craig M. Burns. “We also continue to encourage you to file your returns electronically and request a refund, if you have one coming, via direct deposit.”

Last year, more than 4.2 million people filed individual income tax returns in Virginia, with 84% of those coming in electronically. The benefits to filing your return electronically are:

A faster processing time as it typically takes four weeks to process a return filed electronically, and eight weeks to process a paper return;

as it typically takes four weeks to process a return filed electronically, and eight weeks to process a paper return; You’re less likely to make common mistakes such as transposing numbers and math errors;

such as transposing numbers and math errors; You’ll get confirmation your return was filed ; and

; and Electronic filing meets strict security guidelines to protect your tax return. Mailing a return has a higher risk of theft.

To check on the status of your refund, call 804.367.2486 or use the Where’s My Refund application on the Virginia Tax website. If you do end up owing taxes, you have a number of payment options available including online, directly from your bank account; check or money order; and credit or debit card, which incurs an additional fee.

