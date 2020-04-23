The Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association reported the following statistics for Thursday morning on the COVID-19 Epidemic in Virginia:
Current number of confirmed positive and pending cases as of today: 1379
Current number of cases hospitalized and discharged as of today: 1567
Current number of cases confirmed as of today: 887
Current number of cases hospitalized with results pending as of today: 492
Current number of confirmed cases currently on ventilator: 249
Current number of confirmed cases hospitalized in ICU: 400
Total numbers of ventilators available statewide: 2899
Total numbers of ventilators in use: 635
Percentage of available ventilators in use: 22%