The Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association reported the following statistics for Thursday morning on the COVID-19 Epidemic in Virginia:

Current number of confirmed positive and pending cases as of today: 1379

Current number of cases hospitalized and discharged as of today: 1567

Current number of cases confirmed as of today: 887

Current number of cases hospitalized with results pending as of today: 492

Current number of confirmed cases currently on ventilator: 249

Current number of confirmed cases hospitalized in ICU: 400

Total numbers of ventilators available statewide: 2899

Total numbers of ventilators in use: 635

Percentage of available ventilators in use: 22%