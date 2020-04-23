Virginia Hospital and Healthcare AssociationThe Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association reported the following statistics for Thursday morning on the COVID-19 Epidemic in Virginia:

Current number of confirmed positive and pending cases as of today:   1379

Current number of cases hospitalized and discharged as of today:   1567

Current number of cases confirmed as of today:    887

Current number of cases hospitalized with results pending as of today:   492

Current number of confirmed cases currently on ventilator: 249

Current number of confirmed cases hospitalized in ICU:  400

Total numbers of ventilators available statewide:  2899

Total numbers of ventilators in use:  635

Percentage of available ventilators in use:   22%

Eastern Shore Firefighters