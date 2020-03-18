The Virginia Department of Motor Vehicles is closed to the public until April in response to the coronavirus pandemic.

75 DMV customer service centers will close to the public on Wednesday, March 18. The sites will remain closed until April 2.

The closure is in line with other community and Commowealth efforts to prevent the spread of coronavirus, which causes respiratory illness. The Centers for Disease Prevention and Control is reporting that more than 4,200 people have been diagnosed with COVID-19 in the United States as of Tuesday, March 17. Virginia has 67 positive cases of COVID-19, and two people on the Peninsula have died from the disease.

Gov. Ralph Northam announced a 60-day extension for all Virginians for drivers licenses, identification, vehicle registrations, and escort driver certificates that need to be renewed. Those whose licenses or ID cards expire before May 15 will have 60 additional days to renew.

Virginians are encouraged not to wait until the last minute to renew their credentials and vehicle registrations. DMV staff will accept renewal applications online and by mail while their customer service centers are closed. Other DMV services can also be provided online and through the mail.

Learn more by visiting the Virginia DMV’s website.

