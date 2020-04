After two days of lower numbers over the weekend, Virginia added 466 new cases of COVID-19 in Tuesday morning’s report, bringing the total to 3,333.

The Eastern Shore Health District is still reporting no new cases in Accomack and Northamton County.

Nine new deaths were reported by the Virginia Health Department, bringing the total to 63.

As of Tuesday morning, 28,645 people have been tested in Virginia and 563 Virginians have been hospitalized due to COVID-19.

