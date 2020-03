According to the Virginia Department of Health’s Wednesday update, Virginia added 69 COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, bringing the total now to 460 in the state.

65 victims are currently hospitalized.

The VDH also reports four new deaths, bringing the total to 13.

These new numbers do include the second Accomack County coronavirus case.

These are certified numbers as of 5:00 PM Wednesday, March 25, 2020.

