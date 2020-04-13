In Monday morning’s Virginia Department of Health COVID-19 update, the Commonwealth added 473 new cases, bringing the total to 5,747. There were still no new cases reported on the Eastern Shore, with 15 in Accomack and four in Northampton. These are case totals, not current case totals.

Of the Eastern Shore cases, nine of the 19 have been hospitalized, and eight of the total cases have fully recovered.

Virginia also reported 8 new deaths, bringing the total to 149.

As of Monday morning, 903 Virginians have been hospitalized and 41,401 have been tested for COVID-19.

