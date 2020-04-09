The Virginia Department of Health reported 397 new cases of COVID-19 in Thursday morning’s report, bringing the total to 4,042 for the Commonwealth. No new cases were reported in Accomack or Northampton County.

It also reported a large increase in death totals Thursday, with 34 new deaths, bringing the state total past the century mark at 109. Wednesday, the Eastern Shore Health District reported the Eastern Shore’s first COVID-19 related death.

The VDH also reports 685 total hospitalizations of COVID-19 patients in Virginia and 33,026 have been tested for the virus.

