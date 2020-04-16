Virginia reported an increase of 389 new COVID-19 cases in Thursday morning’s update, bringing the total to 6,889. The Virginia Department of Health reported 13 new deaths as well bringing the total to 208.

The Accomack County Board of Supervisors reported five new cases at their meeting Wednesday night, however Thursday morning’s VDH report only reports four new cases. Northampton’s total remains unchanged at four.

1,114 Virginians have been hospitalized from COVID-19 and 46,444 have been tested as of Thursday morning.

Meanwhile the Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association is reporting another increase in hospitalizations for those with confirmed COVID-19 and those awaiting test results. The total went up from 1,298 to 1,337 (increase of 39) from Wednesday to Tuesday.

The number of people in the ICU went up from 394 to 427, and four more people were put on ventilators, up to 238 total. About 25 percent of the state’s ventilators are in use, VHHA data shows.

While health officials say it’s difficult to track who is fully recovered from the disease, 951 people have been discharged after being hospitalized, VHHA data shows.

Most of the people who’ve died in Virginia have been older people with pre-existing conditions such as diabetes and hypertension, Governor Ralph Northam said. However COVID-19 has claimed the life of a person aged 20-29 and 30-39, data shows, and has led to hospitalizations across every age category.

.