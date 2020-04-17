Tyson Foods will require its employees to wear face coverings in all Tyson facilities, the company announced in a press release on Thursday.

The Springdale-based food processor says it will supply the face coverings in accordance with the CDC’s new guidelines recommending people to wear a face cover when around others.

The company has three food plants located in Virginia which include Glen Allen, Temperanceville, and Jetersville.

Tyson Foods says it recently obtained a supply of such coverings after learning of a potential shortage in late February.

The company says the face coverings are “non-medical but achieve its purpose to cover the nose and mouth.”

Employees will be required to wear them in all Tyson plants, feed mills, cold storages and offices.

