To minimize the risk of exposure to, or the spreading of, the Coronavirus (COVID-19), and to help ensure the health and well-being of those in the community, A&N Electric Cooperative is taking the following actions.

Effective Wednesday, March 18, and until further notice, the cooperative will close its Tasley Office lobby to the public and ask its members to conduct their business with the cooperative through a number of other options.

Bill payment can be transacted by calling the automated system at 1-855-386-9921, or online at anec.com. Members can also make transactions on their mobile device through the cooperative’s SmartHub app. In addition, the cooperative’s drive-thru kiosk will remain open. Members should keep in mind that wait times at the drive-thru may be affected by the lobby closure. Members can also utilize the secure depository box near the Tasley Office’s front entrance.

The A&N Electric Cooperative call center will remain open throughout the COVID-19 public health crisis. Those needing to transact business can contact member service representatives at 757-787-9750.

During this challenging time, the cooperative will be doing its part to limit the spread of the virus while providing the electric service necessary to keep members comfortable as they adjust to changes in their daily routines.

“Your team at A&N Electric Cooperative is taking every precaution to help maintain a healthy community,” said Jay Diem, ANEC Communication & Public Relations Coordinator. “We will continue to monitor the situation, take additional action if needed, and provide updates as new information becomes available. We apologize for any inconveniences our members experience because of the pandemic and, as always, we appreciate your cooperation, understanding and the continuing opportunity to serve you.”

