Tangier Island is again making national press in this month’s edition of Garden and Gun, a magazine celebrating the modern South and features the best in Southern food, style, travel, music, art, literature, and sporting culture.

The Chesapeake Bay Island is featured in a monthy featured called ‘The Vanishing South,’ and discusses its battle with storm driven erosion and sea-level rise.

Written by Lindsey Liles, the articles features a Funner Hughes picture of several of the Island’s crab shanties and says “these crab shanties stand on spindly legs in Tangier Island’s Mailboat Harbor off the coast of Virginia. They are four of many such shacks; Tangier is considered the soft-shell crab capital of the world and watermen use the shanties for holding and sorting. But Tangier and its crab business are living on borrowed time; two-thirds of the island is already underwater due to storm driven erosion and sea-level rise, and experts estimate the Chesapeake Bay outpost might have just thirty years before water claims the rest. The photographer, Gunner Hughes, a Maryland native, took this shot (part of his Fear Tangier Series) on the hottest day of the summer in 2018, off the back of the ferry that transported him to the mainland after a weekend spent trying to capture the essence of the island. Hughes says that the series “is a portrait of a way of life, a group of people, and an island, before its gone.”

Congressman Scott Taylor announced in 2018 the Federal government was giving Tangier island $5 million to build a seawall.

