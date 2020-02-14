According to Sheriff W. Todd Wessells, on Thursday, February 13, 2020 at approximately 10:35 P.M., the Accomack County Sheriff’s Office received a report of an armed robbery at Dollar General in Parksley, Virginia. Further investigation revealed that a male subject robbed the clerks at gunpoint of an undisclosed amount of money. The suspect fled the scene on foot and no one was injured during this incident.

The Accomack County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by the Parksley Police Department, Onancock Police Department, Onley Police Department, and the Virginia State Police.

Anyone with information concerning this crime is asked to contact the Accomack County Sheriff’s Office at 757-787-1131 or 757-824-5666. Tips may also be submitted on the website: accomackcountysheriffsoffice.org.

