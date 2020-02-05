By Senator Lynwood Lewis, Jr.

With only two weeks until Bills crossover from the House to the Senate and from the Senate to the House, we have a lot of legislation still left to hear. We are anticipating even longer Committee meetings and lengthy floor Sessions here in Richmond. I still have several Bills left to be heard, but some that would significantly impact the Eastern Shore are progressing through the Senate.

This week the Senate passed SB795, my Bill to ban offshore drilling off the coast of Virginia, on a bipartisan 23-17 vote. With our economy dependent upon our fisheries, aquaculture, ecotourism and Wallops Island, prohibiting offshore drilling makes good economic sense as well as being what is best for our coastal community here on the Shore. Both Northampton and Accomack Counties have passed resolutions in opposition to offshore drilling.

Additionally, my Bill to include Accomack and Northampton Counties in the Cost of Compete Allowance passed the full Education and Health Committee and will go before the Finance Committee. I will continue to push this as my priority to the Budget committees in the Senate as they work to craft a final Budget.

This week we also made substantial progress forward on an issue that has been at the forefront of debate since I arrived in Richmond as a Delegate seventeen years ago: menhaden. After years of hard work, my bill SB791, which now has several chief co-patrons who have also worked on this issue over the course of many Sessions, passed out of the Senate Menhaden Subcommittee unanimously. It will go before the full Senate Agriculture Conservation and Natural Resources Committee next week. This Bill will move the management of the Menhaden fishery to the Virginia Marine Resources Commission. In the Subcommittee meeting, all stakeholders expressed their support – some after years of opposition – and thanked everyone for their hard work on this issue. If the Bill is successful, VMRC will handle the regulatory process moving forward and menhaden will no longer be the sole fishery under the General Assembly’s purview.

You can continue to follow legislation at lis.virginia.gov. There are still five weeks left of the General Assembly Session, and I hope to see many of you in Richmond. If you have any questions or concerns, please do not hesitate to reach out to our office at district06@senate.virginia.gov.

.