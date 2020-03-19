While there still have been no confirmed cases of the corona virus on the Eastern Shore, Riverside Shore Memorial Hospital and Eastern Shore Rural Health encourage residen

ts who have mild symptoms to manage them at home with traditional remedies if possible.

Riverside

Here is a message from Riverside Shore Memorial Hospital Emergency Room doctor Scott Hines, Md.:

“The most common symptoms of COVID-19 are fever cough and shortness of breath. if you are able to manage your symptoms at home with traditional cold and flu remedies, that is best.” said Dr. Hines. “If not, please call your doctors office before coming in for treatment.”

Eastern Shore Rural Health

– DENTAL services limited to EMERGENCY TREATMENT ONLY at Atlantic and Franktown centers. Dental patients with an urgent need should CALL BEFORE coming in. (See below.)

– Late hours (hours after 5 p.m.) are suspended at all centers.

– Routine medical appointments are being rescheduled. Patients will be contacted and refills can be taken care of at that time. If you need a refill and don’t have an appointment scheduled contact your center by phone or patient portal.

– Patients who are sick should call ahead prior to going to an Eastern Shore Rural Health center.

Anyone entering ESRHS will be asked if they are experiencing COVID-19 symptoms and have their temperature taken upon arrival.

Here is ES Rural Health CEO Nancy Stern with a message encouraging folks to practice good hygiene during this time:

