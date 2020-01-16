A request for proposal by the Northampton County School System to fix a wall at the high school that has separated from the building did not go as planned.

According to School Superintendent Eddie Lawrence, the plans have been drawn and the requests were sent out, and no contractors returned their bids for the job. The educated guess of the cost of repair is around $12,000.

When was asked if there was anyone local who could do the repairs, Lawrence responded the companies they reached out to were local.

The requests have been sent out a second time, and if no bids are again returned, Lawrence said the school system will look elsewhere.

