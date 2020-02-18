RICHMOND, VA. (AP)- A Virginia Republican state senator says she’s running for governor next year as a conservative on a platform of promoting gun rights.

Senator Amanda Chase announced her candidacy Monday to a crowd of about 100 saying voters were unhappy with the state’s new liberal direction under a Democratic majority.

Current Gov. Ralph Northam, a Democrat, is not able to seek a consecutive term under state law.

A populist who often clashes with members of her own party, Chase represents a conservative district near Richmond and easily won reelection last year. But she faces strong headwinds in a statewide race.