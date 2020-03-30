Although no scams have yet to be reported on the Eastern Shore, residents need to be aware of scams being perpetrated on people in other areas. In New Jersey, people, identifying themselves as representing the Center for Disease Control have been knocking on doors and conducting “surveys” that include personal information. No such surveys are being conducted by the CDC and no one would ever be sent out to contact individuals to obtain information.

Also, the IRS does not contact taxpayers by phone or email. The IRS always contacts individuals by letter. Anyone calling on phone or emailing you representing themselves as being from the IRS is likely a scammer.

Anyone contacting you asking for information including credit card numbers, social security numbers and other private information is likely a scammer.

During emergencies, scammers come out of the woodwork playing on fears to try to gain access to your money. Always be skeptical of any attempt to acquire personal information especially by phone or email.

Be smart, be skeptical and don’t become a victim.

.