RICHMOND, Va. (AP)- Gov. Ralph Northam’s office says plans to convert three convention centers across Virginia into field hospitals as part of the state’s coronavirus response have been put on hold.

Northam’s spokeswoman says recent trends suggest Virginia has sufficient hospital bed capacity to deal with the pandemic in the short term.

The sites could still be a possibility if things change, but work to build them out has not begun.

Northam announced in early April that convention centers in Richmond, Hampton and northern Virginia would be converted and were expected to be in place within about six weeks.

.