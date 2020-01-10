An infamous animal rights group has purchased a billboard on Route 13 in Keller urging dog owners to bring their dogs inside, rather than chain them.

“There is no crueler punishment for a dog than to be trapped at the end of a chain 24/7, unable to exercise, explore new smells, or even reach basic necessities like food and water,” says PETA Senior Vice President Daphna Nachminovitch. “PETA’s nearly 130,000 members and supporters in the commonwealth are eager to see SB 272 save lives by making it illegal to leave a dog chained up when owners aren’t home, overnight, and during extreme weather.”

According to PETA, there were at least 32 cold weather–related companion animal deaths last winter. They urge anyone who sees animals left outside without shelter from the elements should note their location and alert authorities immediately.

PETA’s billboard is located on U.S. 13, just south of State Route 620, facing south. The group has also placed a similar billboard in Caroline County.

PETA is no stranger to the Eastern Shore. With headquarters in Norfolk, the group was linked to a dognapping in Parksley in 2014, and routinely criticizes the Chincoteague Volunteer Fire Department for their annual Pony Penning.

