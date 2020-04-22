Perdue Farms’ Director of Corporate Communications Diana Souder told WESR that the company has had a limited number of COVID 19 cases at its facilities. Souder said that with each confirmed case, Perdue immediately enacts pandemic response protocols which include working with local health departments and following strict guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Souder also said that the company will not specify individual cases due to individual privacy concerns.

Perdue Chariman Jim Perdue released this statement.

“At Perdue Farms, we remain focused on the health and safety of our associates, farmers, customers, consumers, communities, and business partners, as well as ensuring the continuity of our supply chain during the global COVID-19 pandemic. The federal government has deemed food industry workers as mission-critical personnel, which is a huge responsibility that we are committed to fulfilling while keeping our associates safe.

Our primary concern is the health of our people. As a 100-year-old company, we have always known our associates are frontline heroes in America’s food supply chain. As they remain dedicated to their essential roles to help keep our nation fed, we remain committed to supporting and protecting them.

We’ve enacted numerous proactive measures to protect our associates during this uncharted time. For example, at our plants, we are practicing social distancing not only in common areas, such as break rooms and cafeterias, but also on the production lines where possible, and we have implemented temperature checking at all production facilities. As we continue to navigate the challenges posed by this unprecedented pandemic, we will continue to seek additional opportunities to protect and support our associates who are continuing to produce safe, high-quality food for our country.”